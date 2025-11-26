International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Observed in Margherita

Margherita: The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women was observed in Margherita on Tuesday, November 25, alongside the rest of the world. The programme was organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Margherita Sub-Division Branch, in collaboration with the Internal Complaints Committee of Margherita College. The event was held at the Margherita Block Development Office conference hall.

To mark the day, an awareness meeting on adolescent girls’ health and a discussion on violence and harassment against women were organised. The programme was conducted by Pavitra Borgohain, Secretary of the Red Cross Society’s Margherita branch, while Papori Baruah Gogoi, Director of Kidzee Chain School, anchored the event.

Several faculty members of Margherita College, Dr. Runjun Saikia, Dipashree Das Sarkar, Dr. Madhumita Dev, Dr. Kasturi Nath, and Dr. Jyoti Gogoi were present, along with social worker Jyotish Rai and other notable guests. Advocate Waiz Imran and senior doctor Dr. Dipen Borthakur attended as key speakers.

More than 200 women and girl students participated in the programme.

In his address, Advocate Waiz Imran spoke about the different forms of violence faced by women, physical, mental, sexual, economic, and social. He stressed the importance of raising awareness and using legal provisions to combat such violence. He also urged social organisations, educational institutions, and civil society groups to actively work towards creating a safer and more equal environment for women.

Dr. Dipen Borthakur, in his speech, highlighted the need for adolescent girls to maintain proper health awareness and discussed ways to safeguard their physical and mental well-being.