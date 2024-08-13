ASACS launched Intensified IEC campaign on International Youth Day in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In order to enhance the knowledge levels of the general population, especially the youth, and equip the masses with information about HIV and sexually transmitted infections, across the state, the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) launched a two-month Intensified IEC campaign on August 12 on the International Youth Day at Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium at Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

The campaign was launched by Minister of Transport, Excise, etc., Keshab Mahanta, in the presence of Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Dr P Ashok Babu, Project Director of the Assam State AIDS Control Society, Dr Indranoshee Das, youth icon Zublee Baruah, and a host of other dignitaries and college students from different colleges in Guwahati.

Following the launch of the campaign, Keshab Mahanta said, “In recent years, the HIV prevalence in the state has been on the rise, and one of the prime routes of HIV transmission is through the sharing of needles and syringes amongst partners while injecting drugs. We are conducting campaigns against drugs, and on the other side, the drug peddlers are supplying drugs to the drug users,” adding that “a vigorous campaign like Intensified IEC campaign is required to make people aware of HIV and drugs.” He further stated that the lifestyle of the youth needs to be changed.

Speaking on the occasion, Zublee Baruah said, “When I was young, I just knew that I needed to sing. We did not know about HIV and drugs,” adding, “After Covid it is seen that some youth, may be because of stress and frustrations in life, have chosen a different path, which may lead to ruin and destruction.”

Exhorting the young generation, she urged the gathering, comprised of college students, to be the change. “Your life is extremely precious. Don’t ruin your life. Create a chain and start talking about HIV. You are the future of society,” she said.

Dr P Ashok Babu, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Youth, due to stress and frustrations, should not indulge in high-risk behaviours like injecting drugs. Failures and successes are part of one’s life. One should always believe in oneself and keep trying again and again.” Dr Indranoshee Das, while welcoming the gathering.

Also Read: ASACS conducts reorientation workshop for HIV awareness at Assam Administrative Staff College (sentinelassam.com)