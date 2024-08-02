Sonitpur Prepares for Intensive HIV/AIDS IEC Campaign Launching August 12

TEZPUR: A preparatory meeting with regards to the launch of an intensive IEC campaign on HIV/AIDS from August 12, in Sonitpur district was held on Thursday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur. The meeting primarily discussed the agenda of the launch programme to be organized on August 12.

The Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS), at the instructions of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), is planning to conduct a two-month long intensive IEC campaign in Sonitpur district starting on August 12 (International Youth Day). The objectives of this campaign are to intensify activities aimed at increasing comprehensive knowledge about HIV and AIDS and related topics. The intensive IEC campaign will cover 100 villages in the district in 60 days. The awareness campaign would include LED vans, miking, and street plays across the 100 selected villages.

Additional District Commissioner (Heath) Twahir Alam, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Rupak Baruah, District AIDS Control Officer, Dr Hiranjan Saikia, Cluster Programme Manager, District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS, DISHA Indra Kanta Karki, and other concerned officials of the District Health Department and DISHA were present.

