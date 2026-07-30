ASCPCR member highlights child psychology as key to child protection and child-friendly justice

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) member Mousumi Brahma delivered a presentation on “Child Psychology: A Tool for Child Protection and Justice” during the Summer Workshop-2026 organised by the Assam Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Pragjyoti Cultural Society from July 23 to 29.

Brahma highlighted the importance of understanding child psychology to strengthen child protection mechanisms and ensure child-friendly justice. She discussed children’s psychological well-being, safety and protection, and emphasised the need for a supportive and secure environment for their holistic development.

Around 500 participants, including children, parents and guardians, attended the session, which aimed to raise awareness about the role of child psychology in safeguarding children’s rights and welfare.

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