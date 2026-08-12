ASCW launches mobile app to improve digital access to women-centric services in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) on Tuesday launched a dedicated mobile application aimed at providing women across the State with easier and faster access to information, assistance and services related to women’s rights, welfare and grievances.

The application was formally launched at a programme held at the Conference Hall of the Assam State Commission for Women in Guwahati in the presence of Women and Child Development and Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog. Additional Chief Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department Mukesh Chandra Sahu and ASCW Chairperson Angoorlata Deka were also present at the launch programme.

Developed by the ASCW in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW), the mobile application aims to strengthen digital accessibility and make the Commission’s services more citizen-centric, transparent and user-friendly.

The initiative is expected to expand the Commission’s outreach and facilitate more effective and timely redressal of grievances. By leveraging digital technology, the ASCW seeks to strengthen its efforts towards women’s empowerment, protection of women’s rights and ensuring accessible support mechanisms for women across Assam.

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