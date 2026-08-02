Guwahati

ASEB pensioners donate Rs 2 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for Upper Assam flood relief

ASEB Pensioners Association donates ₹2 lakh to the CM Relief Fund to support flood relief and rehabilitation in Upper Assam.
ASEB pensioners donate Rs 2 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for Upper Assam flood relief
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ASEB Pensioners Association has donated Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods in Upper Assam. The cheque was handed over by the association’s general secretary, Amulya Mahanta, and treasurer, Rabindranath Borthakur, to the Assam Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, Taranga Gogoi, and Principal Private Secretary, Prasanta Pratim Kathkatia, at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on Friday.

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Chief Minister’s relief fund,
ASEB Pensioners Association
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