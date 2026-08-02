STF, Kamrup Police seize Rs 12.5 crore narcotics haul near Guwahati, three from Manipur held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Kamrup Police seized a large consignment of narcotics from a vehicle at Amingaon near Guwahati and detained three persons from Manipur in connection with the case. The operation was launched following specific intelligence that a drug consignment was being transported from Kakching in Manipur to a district in lower Assam. Acting on the information, police intercepted a Tata Nexon bearing registration number AS 11 AA 6800. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kh Tabish (24), Thekcham Avinash Singh (41) and Nongmaithem Biswajit (38), all residents of Manipur. They were taken into custody after the vehicle was searched. Police recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets weighing about 5 kg, excluding packaging, from specially fabricated hidden compartments inside the vehicle. The team also seized five packets containing around 67.5 grams of heroin. Officials estimated the street value of the seized narcotics at around Rs 12.5 crore, while the CID assessed their value at approximately Rs 7.5 crore.

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