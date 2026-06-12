Ashimat Jar Heral Seema is set to be on Cinematic Screen

GUWAHATI: More than eight decades following its initial publication, the novel ‘Ashimat Jar Heral Seema’, Ashimat Jar Heral Seema, is set to make a transition from the literary sphere to the cinematic domain, thereby preparing to be unveiled to audiences in a filmic format. With exceptional resilience, Simanta Phukan has undertaken the responsibility of directing this film. Phukan possesses an impressive portfolio, having helmed over a hundred theatrical productions, alongside popular television series and video films.

The initial preparations for the film have already begun, with plans to film in various scenic locations throughout Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and other regions of the country.

In 2025, the distinguished Assamese literary classic, Ashimat Jar Heral Seema, marked its eightieth anniversary. Originally published on July 15, 1945, this remarkable book has sustained its status as a monumental bestseller for numerous decades.

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