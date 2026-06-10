Assamese short film Muga selected for Prism Section at South Asia's MIFF 2026

GUWAHATI: Muga, an Assamese short film celebrating the resilience, artistry and cultural legacy of Assam's traditional silk-weaving community, has been officially selected for the prestigious Prism Section at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Samujjal Kashyap, Muga marks his ninth short film. The film is produced by Trinav Entertainment in its debut production venture, spearheaded by founder Jayanta Kakati along with Priyam Das.

The film features Achinta Raj Kashyap, Upasana Priyam, Mayukh Sharma and Anabil Mahanta. While the story and editing have been handled by Samujjal Kashyap, the screenplay has been penned by Pranab Baruah.

Organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MIFF is recognised as South Asia's oldest and largest festival dedicated to documentary, short fiction and animation films.

Muga will be screened in the highly regarded Prism Section, a curated non-competitive segment showcasing distinctive and path-breaking cinematic voices from India and across the world.

The selection at MIFF marks another milestone in the film's successful festival journey. Muga won the Best Editing award at the Chalachitram National Film Festival 2025 and received the Best Film - Jury Award at the 14th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival 2025.

The film has also secured official selections at the Goa Short Film Festival and the Pune Short Film Festival, besides earning a prestigious nomination at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF).

Through its evocative storytelling, Muga pays tribute to Assam's rich Muga silk heritage and the lives intertwined with the centuries-old tradition, bringing regional narratives to national and international audiences, as stated in a press release.

Also Read: Assamese Short Film Muga Wins Best Short Jury Award at Mumbai Shorts 2025