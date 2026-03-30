Asom Abritti Aru Sanskriti Parisad Marks Third Foundation Day in Guwahati

The Asom Abritti Aru Sanskriti Parisad (AAASP) marked its third foundation day on Sunday with a cultural programme at the Nandanik auditorium in Mathura Nagar, Guwahati, organised by the organisation's Kamrup Metropolitan District committee. The programme began with flag hoisting by district president Mrigendra Bhagawati and lamp lighting by journalist Dipak Sharma, followed by floral tributes to Bhupen Hazarika.

The main session was presided over by Bhagawati, with district secretary Akhil Chandra Das delivering the welcome address.

Dipak Sharma spoke during the session, emphasising the importance of personal dedication and self-development as essential qualities for those committed to preserving and promoting Assamese cultural expression.

The programme featured recitations of Assamese poetry by several participants — a fitting centrepiece for an organisation whose name reflects its commitment to Assamese language, recitation, and culture.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Akhil Chandra Das.

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