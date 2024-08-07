Asom Gana Parishad gears up for bye-poll, panchayat poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The extended executive meetings of the Asom Mahila Parishad, Asom Chatra Parishad, Asom Krishok Parishad, and the minority cell of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) were held at the AGP head office at Ambari here in the presence of the party president and minister Atul Bora on Tuesday . The meeting's main objective was to strengthen the party from the grassroots level and to prepare for the upcoming Assembly bye-poll and the panchayat poll.

President Bora announced organizational programmes and future activities. According to the programme schedule, the AGP will hold meetings in every Assam Legislative Constituency on August 11, 12, and 13. And a three-day political workshop will be held on August 19, 20, and 21 in Guwahati. Along with this, a booth-level conference will be organized from August 25-31.

The minister, Bora, said that the programmes will help the people of the state and will give them an opportunity to interact with senior citizens and to take suggestions.

