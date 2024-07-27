AGP President Atul Bora Hails UNESCO Recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site

GUWAHATI: The president of Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), Atul Bora, congratulated and welcomed the recognition of historic Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In a statement, Atul Bora said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Assam that the Charaideo Maidam has been recognized as a World Heritage Site. The relentless efforts of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have made it possible for the state to receive this recognition. He said that this recognition is a testament to Tai-Ahom's rich cultural heritage. He added that the recognition will help promote the historical Charaideo Maidam and the glory of the Maidam.

