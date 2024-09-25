Asom Gana Parishad Holds Executive Committee Meeting in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The extended executive committee meeting of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters, in Ambari, Guwahati, under the chairmanship of Minister Atul Bora. The meeting discussed various issues, including the party’s foundation day, organizational workshops at the assembly constituency level, and membership enrollment programmes. The meeting decided to organize organizational workshops in each assembly constituency.

Additionally, the party’s foundation day will be celebrated centrally on October 14 at Jeraikhelpathar in Chabua constituency, Dibrugarh district, and also in each assembly constituency and district office.

