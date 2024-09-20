BJP-UPPL and AGP Hold Joint Meeting at RCCC Auditorium in Chirang District

KOKRAJHAR: A joint meeting of the BJP-UPPL and the AGP was held at RCCC auditorium hall, BRPL in Chirang district on Wednesday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BTC chief Pramod Boro and AGP leaders attended the joint meeting of UPPL, BJP and AGP workers’ meet for the upcoming by-poll in Sidli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The meeting focused on key strategies and effective coordination between their alliance partners to ensure an overwhelming victory in the by-elections. All the workers were highly enthused and made sure to secure a thumping mandate.

The joint meeting was also attended by the cabinet ministers Ashok Singhal, Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Jayanta Mallabaruah, MPs- Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Joyanta Basumatary and Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs- Ajay Roy, Lawrence Islary and EMs from the UPPL and the BJP, MCLAs.

