Asom Gana Parishad MLA Kalita seeks Old Pension Scheme restoration

GUWAHATI: A member of the state ruling coalition, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, raised the issue of the employees' demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly today. He also asked the government if it could restore the OPS.

AGP MLA Kalita is of the view that the restoration of OPS would make the employees of the state government more secure.

In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "State Finance Minister Ajnata Neog has held a meeting with employees' organizations on their demand for the restoration of the OPS, and she assured them of looking into the matter. We will continue our discussion with them over the matter."

Hazarika also said that the current dispensation is aware of the fact that the workers who have a lesser duration of service left will get less benefit under the NPS (National Pension System). "The NPS has provisions for gratuity payments and family pensions, among others, like the OPS," he said.

Also Read: Guwahati: First Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Sonapur conducts village veterinary OPDs

Also Watch: