Guwahati: First Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Sonapur conducts village veterinary OPDs

Guwahati: In continuation of various veterinary village OPDs as a part of the Veterinary Civic Action Programme in the North East Region, 1st BN Sashastra Seema Bal, Sonapur, conducted veterinary village OPDs here in three villages. The villages are Sariahtali, Barsarkuchi, and Kashempur under the Nalbari district.

The veterinary camp was organised under the guidance of Sunil Kaushik, Commandant, 1st Bn SSB. Dr. KK Singh, Vety Comndt SSB, took the initiative in conducting the VCA programme, assisted by company personnel from C Coy, Nalbari. Nearly 100 animals were treated during the camp. Villagers, SSB personnel, and media personnel were present at the event. The officials present mentioned that SSB is always with the common people and doing its best for the welfare of the local people, with the motto "Service Security and Brotherhood".

