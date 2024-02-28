Asom Gana Parishad remembered Nagen Sharma on his 24th death anniversary

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad remembered one of its founders and former general secretary of the party, Nagen Sharma, on his 24th death anniversary. The memorial event was organised at the party head office located in Guwahati's Ambari locality and was initiated by the former leader's wife, Dr. Alaka Desai Sharma. Party president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta were present at the event. They paid homage to the late Nogen Sharma. A ceremonial Naam-Prasanga was also organised in the morning.

