Asom Gana Parishad holds meet, forms working committee in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The first official meeting of the newly created working committee of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) met in the party head office at Ambari in Guwahati on Tuesday. Party President Atul Bora chaired this meeting.

The preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed in detail in this meeting, as were the steps to be taken to ensure the win of the candidates of the party as well as those of the coalition partners. Duties were divided among different levels of workers. A draft calendar was also prepared regarding the events to be done in the days to come.

The editorial board for the party magazine entitled Ganabarta was also formed. The legal committee was also formed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, party president Atul Bora called on the members and workers to work as one unit towards a massive win in the upcoming elections.

