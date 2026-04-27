Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) slams move to terminate contractual teachers

GUWAHATI: The recent directive issued by the Assam Government’s Higher Education Department to immediately terminate the services of contractual teaching and non-teaching staff in government and provincialized colleges has sparked sharp reactions across the state.

Strongly condemning the move, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) said the decision would severely impact the academic environment and disrupt the education of thousands of students.

In a statement, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan stated that the abrupt cancellation of contractual appointments would have far-reaching consequences. They pointed out that for many years, due to the government’s failure to appoint permanent faculty, hundreds of government and provincialized colleges in Assam have been functioning largely with the help of contractual teachers.

The student body warned that removing these teachers without appointing permanent replacements would bring the academic activities of numerous colleges to a standstill, directly affecting thousands of students. The organization termed the decision “hasty and ill-considered” and urged the Higher Education Department to reconsider it immediately.

AJYCP further alleged that the state government has not taken adequate steps over the years to create new posts or recruit permanent teaching and non-teaching staff as per institutional requirements. As a result, many colleges are struggling with a severe shortage of faculty, relying heavily on temporary arrangements.

The organization also criticized the government’s broader approach to higher education, stating that while various welfare schemes for students are welcome, the failure to ensure quality education and proper academic infrastructure remains a major concern. According to AJYCP, most colleges in the state are operating without sufficient teachers relative to student strength and subject requirements.

The statement warned that implementing the termination order would push thousands of students into academic uncertainty and could indirectly benefit private educational institutions.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the directive, AJYCP asserted that the termination of contractual staff without first ensuring the appointment of permanent faculty is unacceptable. The organization cautioned that if the decision is not reversed, the government and the Higher Education Department may face strong democratic protests in the coming days.

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