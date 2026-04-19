Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) felicitates sixty distinguished individuals

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On the occasion of Rongali Bihu, the Bokakhat district committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) organized a traditional celebration on April 15 (the first day of Bohag) under the hospitality of the Rajabari regional committee.

The event, anchored by advisor Bipul Bora of the Bokakhat district committee, was formally inaugurated by Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, President of the Asom Rajyik Sangbadik Sanstha. During the opening session, the Jetuka Husori group from Kuruwabahi performed traditional Bihu songs.

On the occasion, 60 elderly and distinguished individuals who have contributed to various fields in Bokakhat were traditionally honoured with areca nuts and leaves, and their blessings were sought by the members of the youth-student body. They were also presented with floral gamochas and mementoes.

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