Asom Kabi Samaj Celebrates 38th Foundation Day With Poetry Meet and Literary Discussions in Guwahati

The event opened with flag hoisting by organisation president Rajib Kumar Phukan, followed by lamp lighting and tribute offerings.

The open session was inaugurated by adviser Rajendra Nath Bordoloi, after which general secretary Barnali Bora Baishya outlined the objectives of the day's programme.

A thematic discussion on "Reflections of Social Life in Assamese Poetry" formed the intellectual centrepiece of the event. Dr Lutfun Nahar Selima Begum and literary critic Bipul Sharma spoke on the role of realism and progressive thought in the tradition of Assamese verse.