STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Natya Sanmilan inaugurated its new central office at House No. 22, F C Road, Uzan Bazar, Guwahati.

Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who is also a writer, actor and cultural activist, formally inaugurated the office. He expressed hope that the new facility would strengthen the organisation's activities and help preserve and promote Assam's theatrical heritage rooted in the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva. Central General Secretary Santaram Das delivered the welcome address, while president Jiten Sharma outlined the organisation's history and future plans.