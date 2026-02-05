Assam: CM Sarma reopens Renovated Sivasagar Natya Mandir

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday expressed pride and happiness as he attended the reopening ceremony of the historic Sivasagar Natya Mandir, which has been reconstructed with modern, technology-enabled infrastructure. Addressing the gathering at the Natya Mandir, the Chief Minister said he felt 'immensely delighted and honoured' to witness the revival of one of Assam's most iconic cultural institutions.

On the occasion, Dr Sarma paid rich tributes to the founding figures of the Sivasagar Natya Samaj-its first President Phanidhar Chaliha and Secretary Benudhar Rajkhowa-and remembered with deep respect all those who contributed to the growth and rejuvenation of the theatre, especially Seuj Konwar Parag Chaliha.

Highlighting the rich legacy of Sivasagar's theatre movement, the Chief Minister said that theatrical practice in the region dated back to the Ahom era and had continued uninterrupted till the present day, with the Sivasagar Natya Samaj playing a pioneering role. The Natya Samaj and Natya Mandir were formally established in 1899 under the leadership of Phanidhar Chaliha and Benudhar Rajkhowa, and soon became a meeting ground for cultural workers of the town. From its early days, the stage prioritized original Assamese works, national consciousness, and indigenous cultural expressions.

Dr Sarma noted that historically known as Rangpur, present-day Sivasagar occupies a place of special importance in Assam's cultural history. From the time of patronage extended by Ahom rulers to theatre, bhaona, and Xattriya dance, the region remained a vibrant cultural centre.

The Chief Minister also recalled the role of stalwarts like Parvati Prasad Barua, Bhagwati Prasad Barua, and several other playwrights and actors in shaping an independent Assamese theatrical identity.

Referring to the State Government's initiatives, Dr Sarma said that Assam had been laying special emphasis on building modern cultural infrastructure to accelerate the theatre movement. He added that town halls, cultural centres, and auditoriums being constructed across districts would help nurture grassroots talent, while the government was also prioritizing artists' welfare and social security.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the reopening of the Sivasagar Natya Mandir, which had remained closed for some time, would bring renewed momentum to the local theatre movement. He stressed that theatre was not merely entertainment but a medium that enlightened society and inspired new ideas.

The renovation of the Natya Mandir was undertaken in 2021 with government funding following the formation of a construction committee headed by the district commissioner as president and Saurav Chaliha as member secretary. The total project cost under the Untied Fund amounted to Rs 2,24,77,000.

The programme was attended by Dipali Chaliha, President of Sivasagar Natya Samaj, Pranjal Saikia, Vice-President of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society and noted cultural activist, Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, Jogen Mohan, Minister, Sushanta Borgohain, MLA, 95 Demow LAC, and several other distinguished citizens.

Also read: CM Sarma Urges Clarity on Miyans vs Muslims in Assam