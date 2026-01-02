Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha Welcomes 8th Pay Panel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Sanmilita Shikshak Mancha (ASSM) has welcomed the announcement made by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on the very first day of the New Year regarding the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission for Assam, to be headed by Former Additional Chief Secretary Subash Chandra Das.

In a statement, ASSM president Ranjit Borthakur and general secretary Utpal Chakraborty expressed appreciation for the decision and urged the state government to ensure that the recommendations of the commission are implemented with effect from January 1, 2026. The organization called for extending all pay and service benefits to teachers in Assam at par with Central Government employees.

ASSM further appealed to the government to take concrete steps to remove disparities that existed in previous pay commissions. The teachers’ body emphasized that the 8th Pay Commission should complete its work within a limited timeframe and give due consideration to several key aspects, including educational qualifications, social status of the teaching profession, differences in cost of living compared to national standards, distance between production units and consumers, professional qualifications, workplace environment, purchasing power, training costs, promotion opportunities, and shortcomings of earlier pay commissions.

ASSM expressed hope that the report of the 8th Pay Commission would comprehensively reflect the aspirations and expectations of the teaching community of Assam. It also reiterated its demand that salaries and other service benefits of Assam’s teachers be fixed on par with those of Central Government teachers.

