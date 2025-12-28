Asom Xahitya Xabha (AXX) marks 109th foundation day with literary programmes in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 109th foundation day of the Asom Xahitya Xabha (AXX), one of Assam’s foremost literary institutions, was observed today at Lakhiram Barua Sadan, Dighalipukhuri, organized by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the Madhya Guwahati Branch Xahitya Xabha.

The celebrations began with the ceremonial hoisting of the Xabha flag by Kamrup Metropolitan District Sahitya Sabha President Prafulla Barman. Dr Sanjib Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the Guwahati Office, spoke on the responsibilities of various branches and the Xabha’s pivotal role in promoting Assamese literature.

The programme commenced with a group performance titled “Siro Senehi Mor Vaxa Jononi”, led by President Prafulla Barman.

Noted journalist and Editor Naresh Kalita lauded the richness of the Assamese language, emphasizing its global significance and noting that three Assamese writers have been honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award. He urged the Xabha, alongside organizations such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), to take proactive steps in preserving and promoting Assamese literature.

