ASOS Extends HS Open School Admission Deadline to August 5 for 2026-27 Session

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Open School (ASOS), under the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has extended the last date for admission to the Higher Secondary (HS) Level Course for the 2026 academic session.

According to a notification, the admission deadline has been extended from July 22 to August 5, 2026, giving aspiring students additional time to complete the admission process.

The online admission portal, which opened on June 22, 2026, will now remain open until August 5. Earlier, it was scheduled to close on July 22.

The ASOS said admissions are open to students who have passed the HSLC (Class 10) examination conducted by ASSEB Division-I or any other recognised board under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Students who failed the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination and wish to continue their education through the open schooling system are also eligible to apply.

The Board also said the admission will remain valid for five years, allowing learners the flexibility to complete the course within the stipulated period.

Accredited Study Centres (ASCs) have been instructed to admit only eligible candidates after verifying the required documents and payment of the prescribed fees. Candidates and study centres have been advised to complete the online admission process within the revised deadline.

Also Read: ASSEB Reopens SUJOG, DARPAN Portals to Clear Pending HS Admissions for 2026–27