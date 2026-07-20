ASSEB Reopens SUJOG, DARPAN Portals to Clear Pending HS Admissions for 2026–27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has reopened both the SUJOG and DARPAN online portals from July 18 to July 27, 2026, providing a final opportunity for students and institutions to complete pending Higher Secondary admission-related processes for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to an official notification, the SUJOG re-admission portal has been reopened following a large number of requests from students who could not apply within the earlier deadline. The portal will enable unsuccessful HS Final Examination candidates to seek re-admission to HS Second Year in universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools and higher secondary schools affiliated with ASSEB, Division-II.

Students and institutions have been advised to visit the official SUJOG portal for detailed information. All institutions must complete the re-admission process by July 27, the board said.

In a separate notification, ASSEB announced that the DARPAN online admission portal has also been reopened from July 18 to July 27 to allow institutions to complete pending admissions for the 2026–27 session.

The Board clarified that institutions failing to complete admissions within the prescribed timeline will have to pay an institutional fine to access the portal. However, the penalty cannot be recovered from students and must be borne entirely by the institutions. ASSEB further stated that students who could not submit their admission applications earlier can now apply through the DARPAN portal between July 18 and July 24. Institutions have also been directed not to charge any additional fee from such students.

The Board reiterated that offline admissions will not be permitted under any circumstances, and all admission formalities must be completed online by July 27, 2026.

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