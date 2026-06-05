ASPTA Flags Mismatch in Textbook Supply as Assam Continues to Rely on 2-Year-Old UDISE Figures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With only 20 days remaining before the first assessment, the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) held a formal meeting with officials of the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation (ASTPPC) Ltd on Thursday over delays in the distribution of textbooks to primary school students across several districts of Assam.

The meeting was held at the corporation’s conference hall and was attended by ASTPPC Managing Director Shahnawaz Choudhury and representatives of the teachers’ association.

During the discussion, ASPTA submitted a list of schools in subdivisions including North Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Mangaldai, Barpeta and Bongaigaon where schools were yet to receive textbooks. Following the association’s complaint, officials in the subdivisions concerned acted swiftly, enabling most schools in North Lakhimpur, Sadiya and Sribhumi to distribute textbooks to students within a day. Authorities assured the association that the remaining schools would receive their supplies within the next few days.

Presenting data on the total number of students and textbook supplies across the state, Choudhury stated that there was no shortage of textbooks at the district level. However, he acknowledged that discrepancies had emerged during the distribution process and said the corporation would introduce a new distribution plan to prevent such issues in future.

ASPTA pointed out that the problem stemmed largely from the continued use of two-year-old UDISE data for textbook allocation. While the overall number of books may be adequate, changes in school-wise enrolment have created mismatches between supply and actual demand, the association said. It urged the corporation to adopt a revised policy based on updated student data.

The association informed the corporation that it would review and report on the textbook distribution status again in July.

The Managing Director thanked ASPTA for bringing the issue to light in the interest of students, while the association expressed appreciation for the prompt response and corrective measures taken by the corporation. ASPTA was represented at the meeting by General Secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami, Assistant Secretary Shailendra Kalita and All India Member Mohan Haloi.

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