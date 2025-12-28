Assam: SSA sets UDISE+ data entry deadline

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when there is a significant shortfall of 92,514 student enrolments as compared to the previous academic year, the Assam government has expressed serious concern over delays in the data entry process on UDISE+ 2025–26.

The Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), in an official communication issued to all District Commissioners, directed them to personally intervene and ensure urgent completion of the data entry process by December 29, 2025, as the Ministry of Education, Government of India, will close data entry on the UDISE+ portal on December 31, 2025.

The letter notes that, despite continuous reviews with districts over the last three days, progress in several districts remained unsatisfactory. As of December 24, 2025, enrolment data showed a gap of 92,514 students when compared with the 2024–25 figures. In addition, critical updates related to teachers and school infrastructure are still pending.

For context, the total enrolment in government and provincialised schools in Assam during the academic year 2024–25 stood at 47,52,255 students, covering education from Ka-Shreni (pre-primary) to Class XII. The enrolment distribution in 2024–25 was 2,49,498 students in Ka-Shreni; 35,03,130 students in Classes I–VIII; 6,69,820 students in Classes IX–X; and 3,29,807 students in Classes XI–XII.

The SSA Mission Director, in his directive, informed that UDISE+ serves as the foundation for educational planning and fund allocation by the Ministry of Education. Any failure to complete the data on time may severely impact the delivery of student welfare schemes, including free textbooks, free uniforms, and midday meals, he warned.

Given the urgency, government and provincialised schools in all districts have been instructed to complete the UDISE+ data entry by December 29, 2025, with special emphasis on student enrolment.

