ASPTA Opposes School Infrastructure Fund Guidelines, Seeks Release of Mid-Day Meal Dues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: The Assam State Primary Teachers' Association (ASPTA) has expressed strong resentment over the guidelines issued by Samagra Shiksha, Axom (SSA), regarding the utilisation of school infrastructure funds for 2026-27, alleging that the directives are indirectly turning teachers into contractors.

In a representation to the Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha, Axom (SSA), the association cited instructions issued by the Hojai district office on October 27, 2026 and by the Sivasagar district office on October 26, 2026.

The association said similar instructions had been issued in several districts of Assam, leaving the teaching community concerned over the procedures prescribed for utilising school infrastructure grants and other funds.

ASPTA pointed out that it was not practically possible to obtain purchase receipts from financial institutions without actually paying for the materials. It further expressed concern that if teachers purchased materials using their personal funds and subsequently submitted bills for reimbursement, there was no guarantee that the money would be returned to them by the suppliers after receiving direct payments from the department.

The association warned that such a mechanism could expose teachers to financial exploitation and put them in an untenable position. Stating that the existing arrangement was unacceptable, ASPTA said teachers would be unable to utilise infrastructure grants unless the guidelines were revised. It also clarified that teachers should not be held responsible if school infrastructure deteriorated due to the inability to spend funds under the prescribed system. The association urged the Mission Director to immediately withdraw the instructions and introduce a practical mechanism for the utilisation of school grants.

In a separate representation to the Mission Director of SSA, the ASPTA has sought the immediate release of pending funds for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, stating that prolonged delays have severely disrupted its implementation in schools.

The association stated that schools had not received mid-day meal funds for several months, forcing head teachers to purchase food items on credit from local vendors. With outstanding dues mounting to thousands and lakhs of rupees in several cases, shopkeepers have reportedly expressed their inability to extend further credit. As a result, schools are facing serious difficulties in ensuring the smooth implementation of the scheme.

ASPTA has urged the authorities to release all pending mid-day meal funds immediately and ensure advance and timely allocation of money to facilitate uninterrupted implementation of the scheme.

The association has also appealed to the Mission Director not to initiate punitive or disciplinary action against teachers if any school fails to implement the mid-day meal programme from November 1, 2026, due to a shortage of funds. Reiterating its demand, ASPTA called for urgent intervention by the authorities to resolve the financial crisis and ensure that schools can continue serving meals to students without disruption.

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