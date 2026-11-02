Assam Announces November PDS Rates for Masur Dal and Sugar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has fixed the prices of masur dal and sugar for distribution to beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for November 2026.

According to a communication issued by the Commissioner of Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Assam, masur dal will be available at Rs 70 per kg, while sugar will cost Rs 35 per kg.

The Commissioner has directed all District Commissioners, Principal Secretaries of the BTC, KAAC and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and Co-District Commissioners to ensure wide publicity for the revised prices, particularly that of sugar. The Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department has instructed officials to conduct awareness campaigns through social media platforms, mobile public-address announcements, announcements at Fair Price Shops (FPS), advertisements in local newspapers and other publicity channels.

FPS dealers have also been asked to inform their mapped beneficiaries about the revised prices well in advance of the commencement of Anna Sewa Din in November 2026.

The department has further notified revised sale proceeds to be deposited by FPS dealers and cooperative agencies involved in distributing subsidised commodities.

The Commissioner has directed all concerned officials to ensure strict compliance with the instructions to facilitate the smooth distribution of essential commodities to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) during Anna Sewa Din in November.

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