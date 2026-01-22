ASPTA to knock Governor’s door with 1,939 memorandums; Restoration of withdrawn grade pay

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Aggrieved by what they describe as the Chief Minister’s indifference even after receiving repeated memoranda, primary teachers of Assam will submit 1,939 memoranda to the Governor seeking his intervention for restoration of the Rs 8,700 grade pay that was withdrawn earlier.

The teacher’s body alleged that the Chief Minister’s continued inaction despite receiving memoranda has deeply angered the teaching community. As a result, 1,939 centre committees under 51 subdivisions will submit memoranda to the Governor on January 27, 28 and 29, seeking his intervention.

It may be recalled that on December 17, 2025, under the banner of the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA), 51 subdivisional committees across the state had submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister through district commissioners, giving a one-month deadline under the slogan “Remember and Resolve – Restore the Withdrawn Rs 8,700 Grade Pay.”

Earlier, on October 6, 2025, the state leadership of the association had also submitted a 100-page memorandum with detailed facts to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister’s Office forwarded the matter to the Education Department, which in turn sent it to the Finance Department for approval. However, despite files being processed, no concrete action was taken.

ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami stated that under the Seventh Pay Commission, the Rs 2,700 grade pay of the Sixth Pay Commission was upgraded to Rs 3,300, and accordingly, trained graduate teachers in service were granted a grade pay of Rs 8,700. Teachers received salaries with this grade pay for 17 months, after which salaries of all primary teachers were suddenly stopped. Later, through the Anomaly Rectification Committee, the grade pay was reduced from Rs 8,700 to Rs 7,400.

The association has been strongly opposing this decision and has been continuing its movement demanding restoration of the entitled grade pay. According to the leaders, the issue has been discussed with successive Education Ministers, and each time files were prepared and sent to the Finance Department, only to be rejected and returned.

They further pointed out that in 2018, a memorandum submitted to the then Governor resulted in the Education Department being directed to take necessary steps. Even subsequent instructions issued to the Finance Department during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were not implemented. During the tenure of the present Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, files were sent twice to the Finance Department with his approval, but without any result. Most recently, an application submitted again to the Chief Minister on October 6 is still pending with the Finance Department.

The association leadership stated that the future course of action will depend on the steps taken by the Governor after receiving the memoranda, expressing hope that the situation does not escalate to a point where teachers are forced to take to the streets to protect their dignity. The leadership has called upon all 1,939 centre committees across 51 subdivisions to ensure the success of the programme.

