Supreme Court order on recruitment policy: Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) joins campaign

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) on Friday joined the signature campaign initiated by the All India Primary Teachers’ Federation (AIPTF) as part of a nationwide programme, urging the Central Government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its recent judgment on recruitment policy.

The apex court’s ruling stated that teachers from Classes I to VIII must compulsorily clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years to retain their jobs, and those with less than five years of service would not be eligible for promotion unless they passed the test. Teachers’ bodies across India have expressed concern that such changes in recruitment policy could create a precedent of invalidating appointments made under earlier policies, spreading uncertainty and fear among educators.

Although the nationwide campaign began on September 22 and continued till September 25, the Assam chapter had temporarily postponed its participation as a mark of respect for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg. On Friday, teachers from different districts of the state submitted their signed appeals, which will be sent to the Prime Minister by post.

Earlier, on September 19, memorandum were submitted across the country, including Assam, through the Deputy Commissioners to the President, Prime Minister, Union Education Minister, and Law Minister.

ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi stated that the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the 2017 amendment to the Right to Education Act has created a new precedent that could impact not only teachers but also recruitment across other government departments in the future. They emphasized that both the state and central governments have a duty to seek a review of this ruling.

