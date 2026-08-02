ASPTA Urges Assam Govt to Scrap SNA-SPARSH Salary Plan for Regularised Teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has urged the Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, to suspend the government’s decision to disburse the salaries of SRD-regularised teachers through the SNA-SPARSH module using the State Top-Up Fund mechanism.

ASPTA argued that the teachers had already been regularised after being brought out of the Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) framework and that their appointment letters clearly specify that their salaries are to be paid from the State Budget.

The association demanded that the existing system of salary disbursement through the State Treasury be continued on a par with other regular government teachers. It warned that shifting regularised teachers back to a scheme-based salary disbursement mechanism would be contrary to the terms of their regularisation.

ASPTA further cautioned that if the government proceeds with the proposed change in the salary disbursement system, the affected teachers would be compelled to launch protests and take to the streets.

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