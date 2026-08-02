Dispur Directs DEE to Process Salaries of 15,029 SRD Teachers Through SNA-SPARSH

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has directed the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) to process the salaries of teachers regularised under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD)-2024 through the SNA-SPARSH portal using the State Fund (Top-Up) mechanism, pending the availability of a portal-based system for the refund/remittance of the Central share.

In an order issued on July 31, the School Education Department stated that the Project Approval Board (PAB) for FY 2026-27 had approved Central financial assistance for 25,296 teachers under Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). This includes 10,267 SSA contractual teachers and 15,029 teachers regularised under the Special Recruitment Drive (SRD)-2024 and 2025.

The department stated that although the 15,029 teachers are now drawing salaries from the regular establishment budget of the Government of Assam through the DEE, the Centre continues to provide financial assistance under SSA at around Rs 15,147 per teacher per month.

According to the SSA, the total monthly salary requirement for 10,267 SSA contractual teachers, at an average salary of Rs 55,061 per teacher, is Rs 5,653.11 lakh. Out of this, the Government of India will provide Rs 2,186.77 lakh, while the balance requirement of Rs 3,466.34 lakh will be met by the Government of Assam.

According to the proposal submitted by the SSA, the Central assistance for the 15,029 SRD teachers amounts to nearly Rs 2,276.44 lakh per month, or about Rs 273.17 crore annually.

Based on the proposal, the School Education Department has instructed the DEE to process the salaries of SRD-2024 teachers through the SNA-SPARSH module using the State Fund (Top-Up) mechanism until an appropriate provision is made in the portal to facilitate the refund or remittance of the Central share.

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