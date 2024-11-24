Assam: BJP Office Wears Festive Look in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati wore a festive look, and so are BJP offices elsewhere in the state, with the BJP-led alliance sweeping the bye-poll. Of the five Assembly constituencies that went to the bye-poll, all three BJP candidates and each of the AGP and UPPL candidates came out winners. The Congress drew a blank. The party leaders and cadres were seen jubilant.

While the BJP fielded candidates in Dholai, Behali, and Samaguri LACs, the AGP and the UPPL fielded candidates in Bongaigaon and Sidli LACs, respectively.

State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said on X, “We bow in gratitude to the people of Assam for their overwhelming support. The NDA’s spectacular 5/5 victory in the Assam bye-elections is a clear reflection of the people’s faith in Adarniya @narendramodi Ji’s vision for good governance and inclusive development.

A special milestone was achieved in Samaguri, a constituency with a 65 percent minority population, held by Congress for 25 years, now secured by the BJP. This victory speaks volumes about the people’s rejection of divisive politics and their trust in the BJP’s welfare-driven agenda.”

Heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for this historic mandate. Together, we remain committed to the vision of a Viksit Assam—one that embraces progress, prosperity, and unity for all. Kudos to our hardworking Karyakartas, who tirelessly carried the message of development to every household and booth. This victory is a testament to your dedication!” Bhabesh Kalita said.



