Guwahati: State BJYM launches ‘Youth Can Lead’ drive at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam state committee of the BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Juva Morcha) today launched a programme, Youth Can Lead, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati today. The programme will conclude on October 23, 2024.

Through this programme, the BJYM will let apolitical youths of the state study the social tradition; historical, political, and cultural aspects; demography; and welfare activities of the central and state governments' schemes of other districts.

Present at the launch of this programme were Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the state BJP's vice president Jayanta Kumar Das, and spokesperson Ritubaran Sarma. Earlier, BJYM's state president, Rakesh Das, delivered the inaugural speech and gave details of the programme.

