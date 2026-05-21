ASSA urges Assam govt to expand MMLSAY cashless health scheme, empanel more hospitals for employees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Secretariat Services' Association (ASSA) has urged the Assam government to address several issues related to the cashless health scheme under Mukhya Mantri Loksewa Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) and to expand the list of empanelled hospitals for government employees and their dependents. A delegation of the association recently met Dr. Siddhartha Singh at the Assam Secretariat and submitted a memorandum highlighting difficulties faced by employees in availing benefits under the scheme. During the meeting, the representatives discussed the need for the early resolution of pending issues and the inclusion of more reputed hospitals under the cashless treatment facility.

In the memorandum, the association stated that it had earlier submitted a representation on November 26, 2025 seeking smooth implementation of medical reimbursement and cashless treatment facilities under MMLSAY, but no positive response had been received so far.

The association demanded the inclusion of several reputed hospitals across the country under the scheme, including AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER, JIPMER, CMC Vellore, Tata Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospital Chennai, AIG Hospitals, Yashoda Hospitals and KIMS Hospitals.

The memorandum also sought the empanelment of more reputed hospitals within Assam, including Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, Health City Hospital, Nemcare Hospital and Pratiksha Rainbow Children Hospital. The association further requested the government to allow treatment expenses to be covered at actual hospital rates instead of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, stating that employees contribute a fixed amount to avail benefits under MMLSAY and often face significant out-of-pocket expenditure during medical emergencies.

Following the meeting, Dr. Siddhartha Singh assured the delegation that the issues raised by the association would be addressed at the earliest.

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