Officials assigned to oversee cashless module of Ayushman Asom-MMLSAY

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the launch of the cashless module under the Ayushman Asom-Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (AA-MMLSAY), the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society (AAAS), Assam has issued an office order assigning specific responsibilities to its officials for coordination with empanelled hospitals across the state.

According to the order issued by the Chief Executive Officer of AAAS, Nilutpal Baruah, Operations Manager, will be responsible for overseeing operations and coordination with Medanta-The Medicity and Max Group of Hospitals.

Mridul Singha, Operations Manager, has been entrusted with the responsibility of all empanelled public hospitals under MMLSAY in Assam, including Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) Centres and the Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI). In addition, he will also supervise activities related to all empanelled private hospitals under the scheme.

Gunjan Goswami, Service & Grievance Executive, will also assist in ensuring smooth implementation and grievance redressal at the designated hospitals.

The officials will follow up daily with their respective hospitals to address and resolve any issues related to cashless medical treatment for government employees, pensioners, and their dependents. The assigned duties are in addition to their routine responsibilities.

The order comes into effect with immediate implementation, marking a key administrative step towards the seamless rollout of the cashless health benefit module under Ayushman Asom-MMLSAY.

Also Read: Guwahati: CM Launches Cashless Treatment Facility under Ayushman Asom MMLSAY