Assam: 10 doctors appointed for ESI hospitals in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In an attempt to provide quality health care to the workers of the state, Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes and Labour Welfare Sanjoy Kishan presented appointment letters to 10 doctors for Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) state hospitals and dispensaries under Labour Welfare Department at a function held at his office in Janata Bhawan on Thursday.

The doctors have been appointed by Government of Assam under Labour Welfare Department and their services have been placed at the ESI dispensaries and hospitals to provide medical treatment to bonafide workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sanjoy Kishan said, “Today is an important day for the state, as 10 doctors have been appointed to give affordable medical services to the workers who are playing a crucial role for the growth and development of the state.” He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State government has been taking several initiatives for the welfare of all sections of the people of state. The appointment of 10 doctors is a way forward for taking care of the medical requirements of the workers across the state through employees’ state insurance.

The Minister congratulating the doctors on their appointment, requested them to render their services with a sense of dedication. Since the doctors will be treating the workers in return to their contribution, the Minister, therefore, asked the doctors to be empathetic and treat the workers with a humane touch. Shri Kishan also assured the doctors that his department will do everything possible to give them a congenial work environment so that they can render their best during duty hours. Stating the novelty associated with the medical profession, the Minister said that society has lot of expectation from the doctors as he asked the doctors to live up to the expectation and perform their best for the betterment of the state and the nation.

Principal Secretary Labour Welfare Department B. Kalyan Chakravarthy while speaking on the occasion welcome the doctors to the larger fraternity of Government of Assam. He also drew their attention to the kind of duties they are expected to perform in the state especially in view of vast technological innovation and the changes taking place in the health care delivery system.

Several senior officers of Labour Welfare Department and ESIC were also present on the occasion.

