Assam Government Cracks Down on Private Practice by Government Doctors and Nurses

GUWAHATI: In response to growing concerns over government-employed doctors and nurses neglecting their official duties for private practice Assam government’s Health and Family Welfare Department has issued directive to the Cachar district Joint Health Director. The directive emphasizes submission of detailed monthly reports. It also calls for the implementation of stringent actions against non-compliant medical professionals.

The directive was issued amid numerous complaints. These complaints state. Government doctors and nurses are prioritizing private practice over public health responsibilities. This practice has drawn widespread criticism. It highlights negligence within government facilities.

To address these concerns, the state health department has taken firm stance. It instructs the Joint Health Director for Cachar. They must submit comprehensive reports on monthly basis. These reports must detail the actions taken against healthcare workers.

The directive further stipulates that strict penalties will be imposed on violators. Doctors and nurses who continue to engage in private practice at the expense of their government duties will face severe consequences. The health department has made it clear. No leniency will be shown towards those who compromise their professional responsibilities. They will not be allowed to prioritize personal gain over their duties.

Additionally, the directive extends its warning to other healthcare workers. It cautions them. They should avoid participating in private practice. The health department has emphasized that any such activities will attract heavy penalties. This reinforces the government's commitment. It aims to ensure that public healthcare services are not undermined.

This move by the Assam government underscores its determination. It aims to uphold the integrity and reliability of its healthcare system. By enforcing stringent measures and accountability. The state aims to curb the trend. Specifically of private practice among government healthcare professionals. This is crucial. It is essential for ensuring that citizens receive the quality care they deserve.

It is also vital to restore efficiency in the public healthcare sector. However, it remains to be seen how effectively the directive will be implemented. Questions linger. They pertain to whether it will bring about the desired improvements. This holds especially true for the healthcare system of Cachar district.