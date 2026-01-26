Assam: 108 ambulance staffers allege harassment after stir

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees’ Association has alleged that ambulance staff faced harassment, non-payment of dues and serious operational lapses even after they suspended their agitation following assurances from the state government.

The association president, Pranjal Sharma, said 108 ambulance employees had begun an indefinite work stoppage from December 10, 2025, seeking resolution of long-pending demands. He stated that a meeting held on January 17, 2026, under the supervision of the state Health Minister led to the formation of a three-member committee comprising senior officials of the National Health Mission (NHM) and the Health and Family Welfare Department. Respecting the assurances given during the meeting, the association temporarily called off the agitation and asked employees to return to duty.

However, the association alleged that the service provider, GVK EMRI Green Health Services, later issued a public notice accusing several staff members of not resuming work and directed them to report within 72 hours. Sharma said that although employees were willing to rejoin duty as advised by the committee, many were prevented from doing so at the district level. He alleged that employees whose services were not “regularized” were denied entry, while others were left without assignments or asked to seek permissions from district commissioners.

The association further alleged that several employees were threatened with punitive transfers to locations 70 to 80 kilometres away from their original postings for participating in the agitation, which it claimed was aimed at forcing resignations. It also raised concerns over staff safety, alleging that some employees were deployed at isolated locations and oil depots during night hours, putting personnel, ambulances and medical equipment at risk.

Serious concerns were also expressed over violations of NHM norms. The association alleged that untrained personnel were being deployed to operate ambulances and that in several districts vehicles were being run by pilots alone without trained emergency medical technicians. It claimed that more than 20 major accidents involving 108 ambulances had occurred across Assam in recent weeks. Referring to the January 23 incident in which a 26-year-old woman, Luna Bhardwaj, lost her life, the association alleged that the tragedy highlighted the dangers of inadequate staffing and poor safety practices.

Sharma said the agitation had been launched to ensure dignity, security and timely payment for employees. He alleged that despite the service provider’s claim that all demands had been addressed and salaries would be cleared within 72 hours, most employees had still not received their dues. He added that employees had remained patient in view of the assurances given by the Health Minister and the committee, but several issues remained unresolved.

The association claimed that employees who had already resigned were yet to receive full and final settlements, while many serving staff had not been paid salaries for months, with only partial payments made in some cases. It also alleged arbitrary transfers, poor placement of ambulances far from designated duty areas, lack of fuel support forcing staff to spend from their own pockets, and poor maintenance of vehicles, which it said endangered both patients and employees.

Urging the authorities and GVK EMRI to take immediate corrective steps, the association appealed for the reinstatement of trained staff, clearance of pending dues and strict adherence to safety and staffing norms to prevent further loss of life and disruption of emergency services.

