Guwahati: 108 ambulance staffers union allege irregularities in services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employees Association alleged large-scale irregularities and systemic failures in the functioning of Assam’s 108 emergency ambulance service as its protest continued in Guwahati. In a statement issued during the agitation that began on December 1, the union accused the operating agency, GVK EMRI, of mismanagement, staff shortages and misleading the government and public.

The union claimed that nearly half of the state’s 803 ambulances remained unavailable daily due to single-shift operations, manpower shortages and mechanical issues. It also alleged submission of fake employee records to the National Health Mission, operation of uninsured vehicles, manipulation of GPS data, and billing for non-functional ambulances, including boat ambulances.

Raising concerns over public safety, the union said inadequate call-handling staff and the deployment of untrained personnel had led to delays and compromised patient care, and demanded immediate intervention to address the alleged lapses.

