Assam: 108 Mrityunjoy restores ambulance services across state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services, Assam, announced that 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Ambulance Services have been completely restored across the state and are rapidly stabilising toward full normal operations.

To ensure uninterrupted emergency response for the people of Assam, EMRI has selected, trained, and deployed around 1,270 personnel across all districts.

Additionally, the district administrations have extended support by providing around 300 personnel to further strengthen field operations. Over 700 drivers are operating ambulances on a daily wage basis, ensuring both daytime and nighttime coverage. Altogether, 1,600 drivers and 700 EMTs are supporting statewide operations.

The organisation is hiring skilled manpower, including EMTs and ANM nurses, to bridge any remaining workforce gaps.

The 108 call centre is fully functional, staffed entirely with newly hired and trained personnel to ensure timely response to all emergency calls.

EMRI Green Health Services appealed to the people of Assam to call and avail the Mrityunjoy 108 ambulance service as usual, as ambulances are fully available and operational across the state.

