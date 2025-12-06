EMRI Green Health Services, Assam Committed to 108 Mrityunjoy Services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services, Assam, remains firmly committed to ensuring uninterrupted 108 Mrityunjoy Emergency Ambulance services for the people of Assam despite the ongoing illegal strike by a section of EMTs, pilots and EROs.

To safeguard emergency services and protect public health, EMRI has successfully recruited more than 700 local qualified youth across Assam for the roles of drivers and emergency response officers (EROs), enabling seamless continuation of ambulance operations in the larger public interest.

In response to the advertisement published in local newspapers, over 2,000 candidates have already applied for the positions of EMT, Driver and ERO.

For the past several days, EMRI has been consistently appealing to the striking employees to resume duty. However, even after repeated requests and the final deadline, the individuals concerned chose not to return to service. As already communicated earlier, EMRI has been compelled to speed up the recruitment process to prevent disruption to life-saving services.

EMRI confirms that its infrastructure is fully prepared to recruit and train a large number of drivers, EROs, and EMTs within a week to 10 days, ensuring round-the-clock ambulance services. The organisation further clarifies that once recruitment is completed, it will not be in a position to take back any individuals who attempt to return after the given deadline.

Speaking on the development, the EMRI management stated, “These newly recruited candidates are skilled and dedicated eligible youths from Assam who are now getting an opportunity to serve the people of the State by contributing to emergency healthcare delivery.”

Despite the manpower challenges, on the fourth day of the illegal strike, EMRI successfully operated around 600 ambulances across Assam, ensuring timely medical support to critically ill patients. The organisation remains confident that within the next two days, all ambulances will be fully operational 24×7, staffed by newly recruited manpower, daily-wage personnel, and government-provided support.

