Assam: 10th Summer Drama Workshop begins in Maligaon, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Abhigyanm, a socio-cultural organisation in Maligaon, Guwahati, inaugurated its 10th Summer Drama Workshop on Monday. The workshop was inaugurated by the Deputy Principal of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Mukunda Deka, and will continue for 20 days.

Mukunda Deka addressed the participants and said that it is necessary to learn drama not only to become a good actor but also to establish oneself as a good person in society. The inaugural ceremony was attended by the supervisor, Ranhang Chowdhury, and Abhigyanm Secretary, Barsha Devi, who informed the children about the need for awareness in this sector. The workshop will be held at the Abhigyanm Natya Kshetra in the Adingiri Hills of the city, amidst the natural environment.

The participants will be taught drama lessons in a natural environment, and a play will be staged after the workshop. The workshop will be attended by young playwright and director Kuldeep Talukdar, actress Ajanta Hazarika, and several other experienced trainers.

