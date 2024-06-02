Assam: Sutradhar Institute Organized Greek Drama Workshop Concludes in Nagaon

NAGAON: Sutradhar and Jan-Sanskriti School of Drama, North East branch, organized a four day long workshop on Greek drama at the premises of Sutradhar Institute of Performing Arts Training which started from May 27..

Professor Christina Joniu of the Department of Theatre at the University of Peloponnese and Greek theatre educator Nikos Govas attended the workshop as theatre instructors. The workshop was supervised by Dr Sanjay Ganguly, Director, Jan Sanskriti School of Drama from West Bengal. The workshop was initiated by Murchana Mahanta, Director, Jan Sanskriti School of Drama, North East Branch and Gaurab Kumar Hazarika, Director, Sutradhar.

During the workshop, over 55 participants gained experience in the elements of Greek theatre, the history of Greek theatre, physical movements, various theatrical activities and the use of drama in education. In closing session of the workshop, a unique international lecture programme was organized in collaboration with ADP College. Dr Sadananda Payeng, principal of ADP College, Dr Chittaranjan Nath, other faculty, students and many well-known theatre workers attended the closing programme as special guests.

Following the lecture programme, all the participants were awarded with certificates. The distinguished guests were treated to a cultural evening reflecting the culture of Assam and North East at Sutradhar premises by the emerging artists of Sutradhar.

Christina Jonio said it is a great experience to work with young and talented artists from Assam. She is looking forward to doing some collaborative artistic work in the future. Dr Sanjay Ganguly said Assam has a very strong cultural identity. He is really impressed by the contribution of the great Srimanta Sankardeva. Nikos Govas expressed his desire to create a Greek theatre production with the workshop participants and perform it in Greece.

