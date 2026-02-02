Assam: 15 illegal Bangladeshi nationals pushed back

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 15 illegal Bangladeshi nationals had been pushed back on Saturday as part of the state government’s ongoing crackdown on infiltration. Sharing the update on social media platform X, Sarma asserted that the government had acted decisively against illegal entrants and followed through on its stated commitment. In his post, the Chief Minister wrote, “I do what I say, ALWAYS! So when I say, we will go all out against illegal infiltrators, we back it up with firm actions. 15 illegal Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK right to where they belong. Our mission continues…” He stated that the action underscored the government’s resolve to protect Assam’s borders and maintain internal security. Sarma further indicated that the drive against illegal infiltration would continue, with the administration remaining vigilant and committed to strict enforcement measures.

