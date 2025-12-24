Suspected Bangladeshi National Held by Sribhumi Locals: Investigation Underway

Sribhumi: As cases involving atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh rise, there was tension in Sribhumi on Tuesday night following the arrest by locals of a suspected Bangladeshi national who had been acting suspiciously in the area. The arrest happened on Gach Kalibori Road.

According to reports, locals observed the presence of an unidentified individual moving within the community under suspicious circumstances. Suspected by the locals, the man was questioned concerning his movements within the locality, which led the locals to arrest him and report the incident to the police.

During the preliminary investigation, the person gave his name as Kamrul Islam and stated that he was from Barishal, Bangladesh. Moreover, Bangladeshi currency was recovered from his possession, further raising suspicion about his identity and intentions.