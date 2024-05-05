Assam: 15 lakh students take part in Sankalp Patra initiative

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Sankalp-Patra, a joint initiative of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and Samagra Siksha, concluded successfully. A total of 15 lakh students took part in this initiative. Executive Director Samagra Sikhsha Sanjay Dutta handed over a certificate of student participation to CEO Anurag Goel at a programme held at the latter’s office.

In consonance with SVEEP, the Sankalp-Patra initiative was taken to instill voter education at a young age on school premises. School students were engaged in writing letters to their parents to exercise their right to vote. Teachers evaluated the letters and selected a few quality letters for onward appreciation from the District Election Authority. The concerned DEEO compiled the list of selected students from every class and school and shared the same with the District SVEEP Nodal Officer for onward appreciation from the District Election Authority.

The initiative aims at engaging school children in voter education, which will not only help strengthen the foundation of the democratic process but also contribute to the spirit of ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv’ as envisioned by the Election Commission of India. The programme was attended by the Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Election Department Pankaj Chakravarty, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Emily Baruah, and officials from Samagra Siksha.

